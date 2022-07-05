Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $16.94 on Monday. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $680.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after acquiring an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,777,000 after acquiring an additional 357,956 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,276,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,365,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,592,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,465,000 after acquiring an additional 515,836 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Element Solutions (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.