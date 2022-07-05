Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.43.

ENTA opened at $49.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.53. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.62.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 122.68%. The business had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

