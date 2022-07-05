Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EHC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.56.

NYSE EHC opened at $46.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

