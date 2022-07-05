Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.96.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$18.06 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$6.12 and a 1 year high of C$23.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$650.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 2.4100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.043 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.47 per share, with a total value of C$32,932.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 321,852 shares in the company, valued at C$5,299,679.40.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

