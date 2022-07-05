Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$19.96.

TSE ERF opened at C$18.06 on Monday. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$6.12 and a twelve month high of C$23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.34 billion and a PE ratio of 14.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.25.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$650.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.4100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 319,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,974,835.36.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

