ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €18.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.75) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENI. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($15.52) price objective on ENI in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.50 ($18.23) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.71) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($15.10) target price on ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.75) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €11.51 ($11.99) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. ENI has a 1 year low of €9.38 ($9.77) and a 1 year high of €14.80 ($15.42). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

