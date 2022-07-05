Entain (LON:ENT) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

ENT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.43) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.64) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.70) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entain from GBX 2,354 ($28.51) to GBX 2,235 ($27.06) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,259.38 ($27.36).

Get Entain alerts:

ENT opened at GBX 1,212.50 ($14.68) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,378.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,536.33. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 1,170.36 ($14.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,500 ($30.27). The company has a market cap of £7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 28.73.

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.59), for a total value of £1,353,299.70 ($1,638,774.16).

About Entain (Get Rating)

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.