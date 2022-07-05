Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $78.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

EQR has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.47.

Equity Residential stock opened at $72.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.03. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.83%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 78,835 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $4,234,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

