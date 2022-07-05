Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.31.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

EPRT stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides bought 20,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

