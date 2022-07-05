Evercore ISI Lowers Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Price Target to $3.00

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI to $3.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.84. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 15.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Qurate Retail by 3,111.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.