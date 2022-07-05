Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.32

Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $0.91. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 874,684 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a market cap of $11.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of -1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.22.

Evofem Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.99) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 141,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,722 shares in the company, valued at $82,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 864,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,713 shares during the period. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

