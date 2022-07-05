Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($42.71) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.17) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.38) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($36.98) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($37.50) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($30.21) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Evonik Industries stock opened at €20.26 ($21.10) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.12. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($27.90) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($34.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

