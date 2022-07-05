ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 21.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,367 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 7.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 28.5% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Cowen cut their price objective on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on ExlService from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $148.29 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $156.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

