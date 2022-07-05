Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Raised by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.8% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.2% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 37.4% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

