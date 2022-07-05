Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,563 shares of company stock worth $182,773 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

