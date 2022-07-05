fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,603,588 shares.
The company has a market cap of £1.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90.
fastjet Plc (FJET.L) Company Profile (LON:FJET)
