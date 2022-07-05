Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRT. Raymond James raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.00.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT opened at $97.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.49%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.