FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.10.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx stock opened at $223.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.17 and a 200 day moving average of $226.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $302.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

