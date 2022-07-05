Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8,480.71.
FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.53) to £114 ($138.05) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($147.74) to GBX 9,800 ($118.67) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($230.08) to £145 ($175.59) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $109.86 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $105.58 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.07.
Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
