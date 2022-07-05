Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8,480.71.

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.53) to £114 ($138.05) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £122 ($147.74) to GBX 9,800 ($118.67) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($230.08) to £145 ($175.59) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $109.86 on Tuesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $105.58 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.07.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 323.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.