Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Price Target Cut to GBX 210

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.12) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

LON:FXPO opened at GBX 128.20 ($1.55) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £754.62 million and a PE ratio of 105.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 201.80. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of GBX 105.50 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 513 ($6.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.07. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.69%.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

