Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.96

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and traded as high as $44.64. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 460 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $225.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
