Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $37.96

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.96 and traded as high as $44.64. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $39.87, with a volume of 460 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39. The stock has a market cap of $225.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDBC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.