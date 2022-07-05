Field & Main Bank Has $331,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $293.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

