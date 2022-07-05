Field & Main Bank Sells 370 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Field & Main Bank reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.4% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $153.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.97.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $15,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.