Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $7.12 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.61 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.04%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

