Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after buying an additional 1,272,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after buying an additional 120,708 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after buying an additional 130,498 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after acquiring an additional 191,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $198.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.75 and its 200-day moving average is $261.81. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.76.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

