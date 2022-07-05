Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $785.19

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 785.19 ($9.51) and traded as low as GBX 775.30 ($9.39). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 777 ($9.41), with a volume of 173,727 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 785.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 829.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

