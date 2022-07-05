First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $28.16

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.16 and traded as low as $25.93. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.32.
First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMH)
