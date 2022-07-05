First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $409,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,269,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 152,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.85. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,192.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,160,400.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $773,925. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

