First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

NYSE:XOM opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

