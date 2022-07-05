First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

