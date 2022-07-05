First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $199.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.67. The company has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

