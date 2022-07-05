First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 616 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 199.3% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.0% in the first quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 20.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $143.92 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

