First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.22.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$24.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.04. The stock has a market cap of C$17.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.1199999 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.