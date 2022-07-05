First United Bank & Trust Has $3.57 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of First United Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,277.59.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 551,528 shares of company stock valued at $24,397,562. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,174.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,256.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,556.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

