Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.61. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 244,215 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.70 price objective (up from C$1.60) on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fission Uranium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$425.06 million and a P/E ratio of -45.00.

Fission Uranium ( TSE:FCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (TSE:FCU)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

