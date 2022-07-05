FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.54

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and traded as high as $10.80. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 5,200 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $47.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40.
FitLife Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTLF)
