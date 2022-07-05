FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.54

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and traded as high as $10.80. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 5,200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $47.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.40.

FitLife Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

