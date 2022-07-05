Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $117.80

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 117.80 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.44). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 118.57 ($1.44), with a volume of 238,398 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 160.68, a quick ratio of 160.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.95. The company has a market capitalization of £723.23 million and a P/E ratio of 624.05.

Get Foresight Solar Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Foresight Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.58%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.