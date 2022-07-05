Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) PT Lowered to $52.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FCX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.08.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $854,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.