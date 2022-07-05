Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $635.43

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 635.43 ($7.69) and traded as low as GBX 579.14 ($7.01). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.27), with a volume of 31,377 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.69) price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,000 ($12.11) to GBX 850 ($10.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.80. The stock has a market cap of £370.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,454.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 586.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 635.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a GBX 7.41 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $3.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.