Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $635.43

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 635.43 ($7.69) and traded as low as GBX 579.14 ($7.01). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.27), with a volume of 31,377 shares.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.69) price objective on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,000 ($12.11) to GBX 850 ($10.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.80. The stock has a market cap of £370.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,454.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 586.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 635.43.
About Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.
Read More
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.