Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. CLSA downgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Futu stock opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. Futu has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $166.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.31. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Futu will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Futu by 150.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,810,000 after buying an additional 752,280 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,062,000 after acquiring an additional 50,867 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,060,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,514,000 after acquiring an additional 31,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Futu by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 851,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

