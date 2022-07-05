GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $110.27

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 110.27 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 109.80 ($1.33). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 110.40 ($1.34), with a volume of 753,006 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £976.16 million and a P/E ratio of 581.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 110.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 131.52 and a quick ratio of 131.52.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In related news, insider Andrew Didham purchased 25,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £29,999.92 ($36,328.31). Also, insider Dawn Crichard purchased 21,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £24,993.57 ($30,265.89).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.