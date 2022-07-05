Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 559 to CHF 581 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 550 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $593.67.

GBERY stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63. Geberit has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $84.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $0.8132 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

About Geberit (Get Rating)

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

