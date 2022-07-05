Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $869.00

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 869 ($10.52) and traded as low as GBX 860 ($10.41). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($10.52), with a volume of 27,013 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 869 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 864.59. The firm has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.18.
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)
