GFS Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,528 shares of company stock worth $24,397,562 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,264.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,561.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

