Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$24.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 21.83. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$21.43 and a 12-month high of C$27.75.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.09%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total value of C$6,298,804.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,220,858.25. Also, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total transaction of C$62,476.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,809.73. In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,281.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.