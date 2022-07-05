Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.02. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 228,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Peru and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver properties. Gitennes Exploration Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

