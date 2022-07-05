Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,547.73

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,547.73 and traded as low as $3,500.00. Givaudan shares last traded at $3,500.00, with a volume of 100 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,547.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4,028.32.
About Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)
