Glanbia (LON:GLB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.01

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.01 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 9.71 ($0.12). Glanbia shares last traded at GBX 9.71 ($0.12), with a volume of 11,220 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.82 million and a P/E ratio of 20.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 11.47.
About Glanbia (LON:GLB)
