Goodwin Daniel L Has $3.14 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Goodwin Daniel L’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $143.92 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.