Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth $84,000.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $46.58 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.14, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.58.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

